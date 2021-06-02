Karina Chow

Red Arch Bridge Pattern

Red Arch Bridge Pattern vector pattern graphic design blackandwhite adobe illustrator 2d illustration
Red arch bridge pattern. An idea for a client that got scrapped. Looks surprisingly nice on clothes and mugs! https://www.redbubble.com/shop/ap/79498723?ref=studio-promote

