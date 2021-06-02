Letter J and R Logo Concept

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello everyone, this is my next shots, here I combine letter J and letter R into a simple and modern logo. I really appreciate your comments and suggestions, Thank you for watching