Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Hamza Ouaziz
Fellas

Social Media App

Hamza Ouaziz
Fellas
Hamza Ouaziz for Fellas
Hire Us
  • Save
Social Media App icons logo animation animated logo chat app chat social network social app bubble typing icon social media transition logo minimal motion design after effects 2d animation motion
Download color palette

Social media all day , all night
part of a logo animation in the making !

More on My Instagram
____
Want your logo animated ?
Drop me a Dm
or Reach out to me at : ouaziz.mograph@gmail.com

Fellas
Fellas
We help you visualize your unique ideas!
Hire Us

More by Fellas

View profile
    • Like