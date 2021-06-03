Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Hamza Ouaziz
Fellas

GREN | Logo Animation

Hamza Ouaziz
Fellas
Hamza Ouaziz for Fellas
Hire Us
  • Save
GREN | Logo Animation tech hexagon green plant animated logo minimal transition logo branding logo animation motion design after effects 2d animation motion
Download color palette

Logo Animation for Gren , an intelegent hexagon planter that gives you all the information you need about your plant and insures its durability.

More on My Instagram
____
Want your logo animated ?
Drop me a Dm
or Reach out to me at : ouaziz.mograph@gmail.com

Fellas
Fellas
We help you visualize your unique ideas!
Hire Us

More by Fellas

View profile
    • Like