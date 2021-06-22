Wind Farm Facility

There are several reasons why you should consider investing in wind energy. Firstly, it has the potential to create jobs for months to come. We know that with the right support, wind farms can help reduce CO2 levels in our atmosphere by as much as 45 percent. Secondly, it has the ability to create clean, reliable and affordable energy which helps tackle climate change. Wind farms produce around 30 percent more energy than they use. This means that on top of giving us clean energy that is cheaper than other forms of energy, it's also good for the environment.