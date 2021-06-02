Jackson Carson

Trickster Carousel Lettering

Jackson Carson
Jackson Carson
Hire Me
  • Save
Trickster Carousel Lettering music americana band lettering design lettering logo pen ink paper antique vintage logo branding photoshop illustrator lettering
Trickster Carousel Lettering music americana band lettering design lettering logo pen ink paper antique vintage logo branding photoshop illustrator lettering
Download color palette
  1. Trickster Carousel Lettering.jpg
  2. Trickster Carousel Detail.jpg

Used Adobe Illustrator to put together a really nice emblem for Emmy-winning artist, David Williams and his Americana and gypsy swing band called Trickster Carousel. Check out the detail image as well.

Jackson Carson
Jackson Carson
POPflow . design
Hire Me

More by Jackson Carson

View profile
    • Like