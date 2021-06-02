Trickster Carousel Lettering

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Used Adobe Illustrator to put together a really nice emblem for Emmy-winning artist, David Williams and his Americana and gypsy swing band called Trickster Carousel. Check out the detail image as well.