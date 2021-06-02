Joy Abraham

Logo Design: Bunnydevs

Logo Design: Bunnydevs flat icon vector bangladesh dhaka ja thejoyabraham business card business illustration minimal branding logo dribble bunnydevs
Logo design for Bunnydevs.

Bunnydevs is a digital IT platform, based in Dhaka. mostly deal with apps & websites.

Feel free to give any feedback about this design.
Here's is the full details in the link:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/120769105/Logo-Design-Bunnydevs

Thank you.

