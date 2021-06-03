Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Nick Hubley

Red Bull Summit Event Concept 2

Nick Hubley
Nick Hubley
Red Bull Summit Event Concept 2 sketch adobe xd figma minimalistic minimalism minimalist web design webdesign web website design redbull business adobe brand website ui minimal digital ux design
Holy Heights, Batman!
I love to go bouldering on the weekends.

Red Bull's boulders are crazy to watch. So, I created a concept event called Summit. Here is another concept for the landing page.

Let me know what you think!

Rebound of
Red Bull Summit Event Concept 1
By Nick Hubley
Nick Hubley
Nick Hubley
    • Like