Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Kim Domanog

PH Tech Week Theme

Kim Domanog
Kim Domanog
  • Save
PH Tech Week Theme branding graphic design illustrator communities profile frame red purple tech minimalist event geek techweek philippines
Download color palette

Last May 17, 2021, to May 22, 2021, The Philippine Tech Communities had followed the theme I proposed for the PH Tech Week event.
=========================
Like what you're seeing?

Contact me if you want to hire me:
kjdomanog@gmail.com

Kim Domanog
Kim Domanog

More by Kim Domanog

View profile
    • Like