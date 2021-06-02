Trending designs to inspire you
'The #Beautiful #mind of a #woman'
I wanted to show that even in dark times and through many storms if you #respect #nurture and #love a woman correctly her mind can blossom and become a beautiful thing worthy of life itself.
I wanted the only bit of colour in the image to be the flowers blossoming and to act as the centre piece of the image as the female mind is one of the most beautiful things in the world.