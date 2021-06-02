Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
For this fourth day, I wanted to redo a concept that I realized when I started out in the field of user interface design. this is a fast food delivery app. I wanted to focus on one main aspect which is the product page, and the product presentation. During the comparison with the previous version that I was able to realize I am so satisfied with the result and the progress that I made during these last 3 months of practice and learning.