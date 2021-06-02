Ken A.

Food Delivery App

For this fourth day, I wanted to redo a concept that I realized when I started out in the field of user interface design. this is a fast food delivery app. I wanted to focus on one main aspect which is the product page, and the product presentation. During the comparison with the previous version that I was able to realize I am so satisfied with the result and the progress that I made during these last 3 months of practice and learning.

