Evan B

For The Love Of Bread

Evan B
Evan B
  • Save
For The Love Of Bread
Download color palette

Launched somewhat recently - this managed to pick up a SOTD on Awwwards and FWA. Bit of fun to work on. Brand and logo was done by M35, type and website by Nightjar.

Check it out at fortheloveofbread.com

Posted on Jun 2, 2021
Evan B
Evan B

More by Evan B

View profile
    • Like