Daily UI 003 – Landing Page

I really like rum, so I decided to go for it and redesign the landing page of one of my favorite bottles from Guatemala (https://www.zacaparum.com/)
I decided to go with a horizontal scroll for showing the different bottles on the right side since it's only three bottles that come from this distillery.
I used a bold color choice and kept it smooth, portraying the style of this bottle.