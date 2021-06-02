Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Daily UI 003 – Landing Page

Daily UI 003 – Landing Page red bottle alcohol daily 100 challenge 003 landing page dailyui 003 dailyui
I really like rum, so I decided to go for it and redesign the landing page of one of my favorite bottles from Guatemala (https://www.zacaparum.com/)

I decided to go with a horizontal scroll for showing the different bottles on the right side since it's only three bottles that come from this distillery.
I used a bold color choice and kept it smooth, portraying the style of this bottle.

