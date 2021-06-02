The Three Graces (oil painting on 25,5 x 20,5 x 0,5 cm hard panel)

Abundance is sometimes found in the simplicity of a few pears, even out of season! Abundance of colors, shapes, textures... I don't think it is possible to capture all the sensitivity of this subject with simple pigments in an alla prima oil painting. Among the thousands of breeds available, these pears are particularly golden with orange and sometimes green hues; each with expressive shapes. To express all their softness, richness and movement, they are staged in a dynamic composition with warm lighting.