Marry Me Strawberry, Limited-Edition Ice Cream

Marry Me Strawberry, Limited-Edition Ice Cream branding botanical illustration drawing typography floral surface design packaging botanical pattern illustration
Illustration by Maggie Enterrios, with agency Periscope, for Publix Premium Limited-Edition Ice Cream, spring 2021.

See the full project: https://www.behance.net/gallery/120764705/Publix-Limited-Edition-Ice-Cream-Illustration

