Myofactor Supplements Logo

Brand identity created for Myofactor Supplements, a fitness supplement company. The company was founded by three guys who take pride in fitness and self improvement. They work very diligently to make sure the products they provide are at a very high standard. I was fortunate enough to be there from the ground up to provide them with creative consulting and assist them with their store opening.