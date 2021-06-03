illuminz

Live Classes App - Onboarding

illuminz
illuminz
Hire Us
  • Save
Live Classes App - Onboarding colors app design learning live classes education online classes walkthrough onboarding app illustration
Live Classes App - Onboarding colors app design learning live classes education online classes walkthrough onboarding app illustration
Download color palette
  1. Onboarding_illuminz2.png
  2. Onboarding_illuminz3.png

Hey Folks,

Onboarding screens which we've designed for an online live learning mobile app.

Illustrations created by our super-talented illustrator Bhawna Shaktawat

Do you have a product you’d like to collaborate on? Email us at business@illuminz.com

_________________________

Follow us on
Dribbble | Instagram

Website: illuminz.com

illuminz
illuminz
Advancing Your Business with Design
Hire Us

More by illuminz

View profile
    • Like