Payge Semmes Fine Art & Design

web minimal branding logo illustration design
Hi! This is one of my first designs, as a part of my newly launched small business, kiss my a design. I was hired to create a logo, website, and marketing platform through Facebook, and Instagram. This artist lives on a lake in the Southern Portion of the United States, which is how we landed on the clear blue color. The initials on the logo are the artists' own signature, and how she signs every unique piece. I love how the two interact and show a bit of her art while also expressing her brand.

Posted on Jun 2, 2021
