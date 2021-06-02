Caio Pousa

Estúdio Camada ✱ 02

Estúdio Camada ✱ 02 3d space astronaut branding visual identity logo identity design
✱ Part two ✱
What's up, guys?
This second project actually was created for my last company with a great and amazing 3D artist Gustavo Rodrigues.
The whole brand was developed by us, but we didn't continue our project for private reasons.

✱ Complete project ✱
https://www.behance.net/gallery/97344445/Estudio-Camada-Identidade-Visual

Posted on Jun 2, 2021
