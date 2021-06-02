Caio Pousa

Pousa Brands ✱ 03

Caio Pousa
Caio Pousa
  • Save
Pousa Brands ✱ 03 branding pink visual identity logo identity design
Download color palette

✱ Part Three ✱
Hi, guys!
Let me introduce myself one more time: I founded Pousa Brands, studio focused on the development of strategic Visual Identities
Although this logo is not my current one, I really appreciate.

www.pousabrands.com.br

View all tags
Posted on Jun 2, 2021
Caio Pousa
Caio Pousa

More by Caio Pousa

View profile
    • Like