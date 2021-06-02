Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Austin Shepherd

Yveltal Illustration

Austin Shepherd
Austin Shepherd
  • Save
Yveltal Illustration yveltal illustrator pokemon art pokemon go pokemon typography illustration graphic design design
Download color palette

I've always loved Pokemon and since I've been playing around with illustration, I wanted to try out a couple different cool ideas I had. Excited to try and use this style and look in the future!

----------
Stay in touch by following me on social media and visiting my website!

Instagram | Twitter | Website

Austin Shepherd
Austin Shepherd
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Austin Shepherd

View profile
    • Like