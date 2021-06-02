Maynooth Furniture Wireframe

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This wireframe was created as part of a class project in an Adobe XD course I took. The mockup shows the Homepage and Categories page of a furniture (Maynooth Furniture) website. High fidelity mockup coming soon!