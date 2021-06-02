Ayobami Oladipo

Maynooth Furniture Wireframe

Maynooth Furniture Wireframe ui design low fidelity mockup adobexd student website web ecommerce design uidesign uxdesign ux ui uiux ui wireframe
This wireframe was created as part of a class project in an Adobe XD course I took. The mockup shows the Homepage and Categories page of a furniture (Maynooth Furniture) website. High fidelity mockup coming soon!

