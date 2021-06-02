Land and Sea IPA

Deliverables: Branding, Packaging, Illustration

Branding Project: Self Initiated



Inspired by the Great Outdoors of Golden, Colorado, Land and Sea IPA is the perfect brew for hot summer nights. ​​The branding for this fruity beer needed to reflect that, and a playful illustration of a mountain, lake, dragonflies, and moths was used to set the scene. Infused with grapefruit, prickly pear and heavily hopped, the poppy colors were chosen to evoke the fruity, refreshing and fun flavors.