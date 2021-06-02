Trending designs to inspire you
Land and Sea IPA
Deliverables: Branding, Packaging, Illustration
Branding Project: Self Initiated
Inspired by the Great Outdoors of Golden, Colorado, Land and Sea IPA is the perfect brew for hot summer nights. The branding for this fruity beer needed to reflect that, and a playful illustration of a mountain, lake, dragonflies, and moths was used to set the scene. Infused with grapefruit, prickly pear and heavily hopped, the poppy colors were chosen to evoke the fruity, refreshing and fun flavors.