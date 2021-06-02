Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Rachel Jablonski

Land and Sea IPA

Rachel Jablonski
Rachel Jablonski
Hire Me
  • Save
Land and Sea IPA brewery logo brewery branding can label can art can label design can design beer label beer can package design brand identity branding
Download color palette

Land and Sea IPA
Deliverables: Branding, Packaging, Illustration
Branding Project: Self Initiated

Inspired by the Great Outdoors of Golden, Colorado, Land and Sea IPA is the perfect brew for hot summer nights. ​​The branding for this fruity beer needed to reflect that, and a playful illustration of a mountain, lake, dragonflies, and moths was used to set the scene. Infused with grapefruit, prickly pear and heavily hopped, the poppy colors were chosen to evoke the fruity, refreshing and fun flavors.

Rachel Jablonski
Rachel Jablonski
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Rachel Jablonski

View profile
    • Like