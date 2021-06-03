Summer Fashion @ Kensington Church

Trending designs to inspire you
Most of a collage for a summer weekend series at Kensington Church.
Put on then, as God's chosen ones, holy and beloved, compassionate hearts, kindness, humility, meekness, and patience, 13 bearing with one another and, if one has a complaint against another, forgiving each other; as the Lord has forgiven you, so you also must forgive. 14 And above all these put on love, which binds everything together in perfect harmony.
Colossians 3:12-14