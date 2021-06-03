Karl Nilsson

Summer Fashion @ Kensington Church

Karl Nilsson
Karl Nilsson
Hire Me
  • Save
Summer Fashion @ Kensington Church christian church bible summer clothes grid fashion collage illustration church design
Download color palette

Most of a collage for a summer weekend series at Kensington Church.

Put on then, as God's chosen ones, holy and beloved, compassionate hearts, kindness, humility, meekness, and patience, 13 bearing with one another and, if one has a complaint against another, forgiving each other; as the Lord has forgiven you, so you also must forgive. 14 And above all these put on love, which binds everything together in perfect harmony.
Colossians 3:12-14

Karl Nilsson
Karl Nilsson
Detroit. Design.
Hire Me

More by Karl Nilsson

View profile
    • Like