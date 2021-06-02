Haseeb

Tich Button - Visual Identity

Tich Button - Visual Identity idea elegant clean creative pakistan natural minimal luxury apparel logo branding brand apparel
Tich Button is the newest clothing brand for females based in Pakistan. It is built on the premise of placing women at a key point. Believing that fashion is a form of art to express oneself and inspire others, they stand for elegance, femininity, sophistication, and quality.

