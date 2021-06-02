Type08 (Alen Pavlovic)

BOOM

BOOM loop 24hrs cold hot crest explosion fuse packaging cup drink energy coffee logo
Visual identity developed for this 24hrs coffee and energy drinks place in Alaska.
In association with B.Kuehn Marketing&Design agency.
More info: https://www.boomcoffeeak.com/

Posted on Jun 2, 2021
