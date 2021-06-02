VirtuaBroker • Dashboard

Donato Designs

Hi, folks! 👋

VirtuaBroker makes it easy to link, review and trade your entire crypto holdings across multiple exchanges.

During this project, I was in charge to refresh the look and feel of VB. Also, looking for the best user experience in the dashboard.

Hope you delighted it! 🚀
Have an interesting project? Let's talk donatodesignsss@gmail.com

Posted on Jun 2, 2021
