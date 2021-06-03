Butters Draws

Lition

Butters Draws
Butters Draws
Hire Me
  • Save
Lition german product character design chair city desk laptop plant loungeroom vector gradient fintech grain woman green energy 2d startup animation illustration
Lition german product character design chair city desk laptop plant loungeroom vector gradient fintech grain woman green energy 2d startup animation illustration
Lition german product character design chair city desk laptop plant loungeroom vector gradient fintech grain woman green energy 2d startup animation illustration
Download color palette
  1. Lition-first-clip_4x3.mp4
  2. Lition-Dribbble-posts.png
  3. Lition-Dribbble-posts2.png
  4. Lition-Dribbble-posts3.png

Illustrations created and then animated by the amazing Lorenzo Ugo for Lition, a green energy startup company in Germany.

The story of the animation follows one of their customers discovering how they can sign up to using green energy through Litions partnerships with local energy producers.

Stay tuned to my Dribbble to see future posts about this project.

Butters Draws
Butters Draws
Providing unique solutions with illustration and motion
Hire Me

More by Butters Draws

View profile
    • Like