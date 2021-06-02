EnVogue Design Brand

Hello Dribbbles! returning to activity after a long time only focused on production, many projects still in progress, and little by little I will show what was done in this time, difficult times for all of us, the focus on work has been very important to maintain the mental health of all... and let's get to work!

this logo was made for the Interior Designer, her work is very minimalist and professional and it was a huge responsibility to represent her work in a direct and fluid way... it was a beautiful work developed in the middle of 2020... I was very happy with the result, and the client too =)