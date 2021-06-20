Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Adam Fard
Adam Fard Studio

Mobile Banking App Dashboard Design

Adam Fard
Adam Fard Studio
Adam Fard for Adam Fard Studio
Hire Us
  • Save
Mobile Banking App Dashboard Design interaction design dashboard design dashboard ui dashboad mobile design mobile ui mobile banking app product design ui ux
Download color palette

Check out the mobile version of a banking dashboard we published previously. We focused on displaying as much vital information with as little space a phone can provide.

Do you like our design? If so, make sure to give it a like 😄

Website | LinkedIn | Clutch

Adam Fard Studio
Adam Fard Studio
Improve your product’s usability & design
Hire Us

More by Adam Fard Studio

View profile
    • Like