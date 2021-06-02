House exterior icons - black

I posted a couple of versions of these house exterior icons a while back and decided they might also work well in all black, with a little tweaking. There are 3 styles: fill, line, and outline.

These will be up for sale on Noun Project soon, and I'll be sure to post a link once they are.

The color set I previously made is still available on IconFinder here: https://www.iconfinder.com/iconsets/house-exterior-architectural-types-1?