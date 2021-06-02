Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Rexx DeMarzio

House exterior icons - black

House exterior icons - black adobe illustrator minimalist illustration vector architecture building house iconography icon design icons icon
  1. House exterior icon line feature.jpg
  2. House exterior icons line all.jpg
  3. House exterior icon fill feature.jpg
  4. House exterior icons fill all.jpg
  5. House exterior icon outline feature.jpg
  6. House exterior icons outline all.jpg

I posted a couple of versions of these house exterior icons a while back and decided they might also work well in all black, with a little tweaking. There are 3 styles: fill, line, and outline.

These will be up for sale on Noun Project soon, and I'll be sure to post a link once they are.

The color set I previously made is still available on IconFinder here: https://www.iconfinder.com/iconsets/house-exterior-architectural-types-1?

