House exterior icons - black

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I posted a couple of versions of these house exterior icons a while back and decided they might also work well in all black, with a little tweaking. There are 3 styles: fill, line, and outline.
These will be up for sale on Noun Project soon, and I'll be sure to post a link once they are.
The color set I previously made is still available on IconFinder here: https://www.iconfinder.com/iconsets/house-exterior-architectural-types-1?