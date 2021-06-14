Adam Fard
Illustrations for a SaaS Price Analytics Tool

Incorporating delights is something that we do for all of our projects. That's how you go beyond the bare bones of a purely functional UI.

For this particular project, we've created a set of illustrations for the pop-up messages, loaders and other UI elements 😄

Posted on Jun 14, 2021
