Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Karl Nilsson

LA37

Karl Nilsson
Karl Nilsson
Hire Me
  • Save
LA37 prayer worship military army church design brand identity ezekiel bible branding icon christian logo church brand
Download color palette

Putting a brand together for a Christian org that, as you can see, has a lot going on. This isn't the direction we've selected, but I think theres something cool and utilitarian about it, and I think the LA ligature thing is kind of clever.

Font are Halvar, Harbour, and Acumin Variable

Karl Nilsson
Karl Nilsson
Detroit. Design.
Hire Me

More by Karl Nilsson

View profile
    • Like