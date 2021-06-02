Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Putting a brand together for a Christian org that, as you can see, has a lot going on. This isn't the direction we've selected, but I think theres something cool and utilitarian about it, and I think the LA ligature thing is kind of clever.
Font are Halvar, Harbour, and Acumin Variable