Standard Bank Website Redesign

Standard Bank Website Redesign bank desktop ui design ui ux website web
Hi, take a look at some screens from when I worked at Standard Bank on the website redesign.

UX and UI Design Lead was my homie Roddy Chakaipa.

Credit to all involved, Standard Bank Web Team, Wunderman and The Cocktail.

Thanks for stopping by :)

Posted on Jun 2, 2021
