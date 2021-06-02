Daniel Rotter

redsquare (get lost)

redsquare (get lost) foundation illustration minimal design posterdesign poster cryptoart nftart nft tetris isometric vectorart vector
happy to announce that my isometric vector „redsquare (get lost)“ will be available soon on foundation 🙌

https://foundation.app/@danielrotter

every free minute of the week i worked on this new vector work. hundreds of shapes and lines. i‘ve never worked for so long on one artwork. what do you think about it?

Used Tools:
Affinity Designer

Logo Designer from Stuttgart, Germany
