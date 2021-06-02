happy to announce that my isometric vector „redsquare (get lost)“ will be available soon on foundation 🙌

https://foundation.app/@danielrotter

every free minute of the week i worked on this new vector work. hundreds of shapes and lines. i‘ve never worked for so long on one artwork. what do you think about it?

Used Tools:

Affinity Designer

— —⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣

Feedback is always welcome⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣

————————————⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣

👉 Let‘s start a project together!⁣⁣

👉 www.differencemedia.de

————————————⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣