Ann

Daily UI Challenge 007

Ann
Ann
  • Save
Daily UI Challenge 007 flat minimal typography app vector ux ui design dailyui 007
Download color palette

Hey, Guys!

I already had a black-and-white prototype of an application to prepare for the state exam. I decided to use these sketches.

I really like the combination of these colors. This is both vintage and minimalism.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 2, 2021
Ann
Ann

More by Ann

View profile
    • Like