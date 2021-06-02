Daily UI Challenge 007

Trending designs to inspire you
Hey, Guys!
I already had a black-and-white prototype of an application to prepare for the state exam. I decided to use these sketches.
I really like the combination of these colors. This is both vintage and minimalism.