CO₂ Tracker • App

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi, folks! 👋
The mission of Nozama is to ensure all CO2 emissions and Single-Use Packaging (SUP) are accounted for, compensated, and recovered.
During this project, I was in charge of the look & feel of the app and the prototyping.
Hope you delighted it! 🚀
Have an interesting project? Let's talk donatodesignsss@gmail.com