CO₂ Tracker • App

Hi, folks! 👋

The mission of Nozama is to ensure all CO2 emissions and Single-Use Packaging (SUP) are accounted for, compensated, and recovered.

During this project, I was in charge of the look & feel of the app and the prototyping.

Hope you delighted it! 🚀
Have an interesting project? Let's talk donatodesignsss@gmail.com

Posted on Jun 2, 2021
