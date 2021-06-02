Service Motor History block

Hello, guys! ✌️

The short history of foundation and development of the Service Motor presented in this block.

The full description and the first block of project you can read here 👈

This block is the combination of the big text block, huge logo and photo of BMW🚗. The engine logo I made almost transparent – it should be an element of background and don’t take too much attention. At final design I will add animation on scroll, so logo will move across whole block.

I chose black car on the industrial background to create smooth transition effect from block with cards to block with history. Also added to image mask layer with the transparency effect and blur, it helped to get effect of gradient and give the background to put Service Motor logo on it.

At the end of text, I put sign with semi-bold font and button to summarize and put the logical dot in this block.

🔜 At the next shots will show you the process of making another blocks of this project, stay tuned 📲

Don`t miss my next works ➡️ give feedback ♥️ and hit button Follow!

⬇️Subscribe⬇️

📷 Instagram

📕 Facebook

💻 Linkedin

📧 lytvyndmytro89@gmail.com