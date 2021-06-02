Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Faridul Haque

iPhone 12 PSD Mockup - 30 Exclusive Mockups Scenes

Faridul Haque
Faridul Haque
Download color palette
  1. 01- Dribbble Cover.png
  2. 03.png
  3. 04.png
  4. d-2.png
  5. d-1.png

iPhone 12 Mockup - 30 PSD Mockups Scenes

$11
iPhone 12 Mockup - 30 PSD Mockups Scenes

Present your app design, game design, UI/UX design, instagram post and story and templates with this iPhone 12 mockup! Simply place your design with a single click using the Photoshop smart object. It’s really that simple!

The mockup is fully layered and customizable so you can make any changes. Every element is a single layer. You can change/remove background, you can change any colors (background, any iPhone part...), adjust or remove shadows and reflections, you can make literally any changes!

Download from here> https://gumroad.com/l/iphone-12-mockups

Features:

- 30 Realistic PSD Mockup Files
- 6k Resolution - 6600x4400 (300 DPI)
- Customizable Background (All assets are separated from the background)
- Separated/ Removable Shadow
- Easy to Edit via Smart Objects
- Organized and Named Layers
- Help File

