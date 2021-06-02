iPhone 12 PSD Mockup - 30 Exclusive Mockups Scenes

Present your app design, game design, UI/UX design, instagram post and story and templates with this iPhone 12 mockup! Simply place your design with a single click using the Photoshop smart object. It’s really that simple!

The mockup is fully layered and customizable so you can make any changes. Every element is a single layer. You can change/remove background, you can change any colors (background, any iPhone part...), adjust or remove shadows and reflections, you can make literally any changes!

Download from here> https://gumroad.com/l/iphone-12-mockups

Features:

- 30 Realistic PSD Mockup Files

- 6k Resolution - 6600x4400 (300 DPI)

- Customizable Background (All assets are separated from the background)

- Separated/ Removable Shadow

- Easy to Edit via Smart Objects

- Organized and Named Layers

- Help File