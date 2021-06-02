KLEFF • Bran Identity

Trending designs to inspire you
Hi, folks! 👋
During the construction of the brand KLEFF, I was in charge of the naming, logo, colors, typography, social media, and visual elements that reinforce the brand.
Hope you delighted it! 🚀
Have an interesting project? Let's talk donatodesignsss@gmail.com