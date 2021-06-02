Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
David Wilder

The Perfect Venue - Unused Logo

David Wilder
David Wilder
Hire Me
  • Save
The Perfect Venue - Unused Logo wedding purple reality tv love logo
Download color palette

The Perfect Venue - Unused Logo

Unused logo design for a new spin on a reality wedding show. A House Hunters-style television show for soon-to-be newlyweds, The Perfect Venue follows recently engaged couples on their search for the ideal wedding venue.

Completed for Amazon Prime, you can see the final case study HERE!
~
Let’s build something great together.
It’sWilder is agency you can trust, built to provide award-winning design on an affordable budget.

Visit itswilder.com for more!

Adec5174f130dfd554f74f24adbe111f
Rebound of
The Perfect Venue
By David Wilder
View all tags
Posted on Jun 2, 2021
David Wilder
David Wilder
Design built on Trust, Quality, and Affordability.
Hire Me

More by David Wilder

View profile
    • Like