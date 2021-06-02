The Perfect Venue - Unused Logo

Unused logo design for a new spin on a reality wedding show. A House Hunters-style television show for soon-to-be newlyweds, The Perfect Venue follows recently engaged couples on their search for the ideal wedding venue.

Completed for Amazon Prime, you can see the final case study HERE!

~

Let’s build something great together.

It’sWilder is agency you can trust, built to provide award-winning design on an affordable budget.

Visit itswilder.com for more!