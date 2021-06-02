Trending designs to inspire you
The Perfect Venue - Unused Logo
Unused logo design for a new spin on a reality wedding show. A House Hunters-style television show for soon-to-be newlyweds, The Perfect Venue follows recently engaged couples on their search for the ideal wedding venue.
Completed for Amazon Prime, you can see the final case study HERE!
Let’s build something great together.
It’sWilder is agency you can trust, built to provide award-winning design on an affordable budget.
Visit itswilder.com for more!