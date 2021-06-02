ann

young chef

young chef web illustration character illustration vectorillustration graphicdesign vector illustration
Illustration for the College of Food Technology website,
shown as a seamless slides presentation for an instagram account
https://www.instagram.com/p/CMmeU7unZHP/
https://vk.cc/bZ9eXw [website of the College of Food Technology]

