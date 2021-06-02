BHIND THE MAGIC/ TO BE REMEMBERED: Animation

Classical VS Cutout Animation

How about combining both into one? An approach we have been developing for the last couple of months, and it turns out it can work very well.

This hybrid technique gave us the ability to keep the details of the illustration on every frame while avoiding the highly time-consuming process of frame-by-frame clean-ups. Overall, the result is a very fluid motion (one of the main advantages of frame-by-frame animation) with a stunning look and some of the time efficiency of cutout animation.

We call it, Animagic way ☺️

Art : Freddie

Rough animation: Jordi

Final animation: Moncho