Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Cristian Marrocco

Brand design - Mediamed Interactive.

Cristian Marrocco
Cristian Marrocco
  • Save
Brand design - Mediamed Interactive. stationery design branding and identity branding concept brand identity branding design logo branding design
Download color palette

Rebranding of Mediamed Interactive. Logo design and brand identity. Mediamed is an e-learning society that helps the companies and their employees through targeted and engaging courses.

Cristian Marrocco
Cristian Marrocco

More by Cristian Marrocco

View profile
    • Like