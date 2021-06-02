Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
36 days of type

36 days of type illustration 3d modeling 36dayoftype
I wanted to represent my letters in a futuristic sci-fi setting.Where machines have replaced feelings and their artificial intelligenceis now superior to that of mankind.

Posted on Jun 2, 2021
