Daily UI 040 :: Recipe

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This recipe app allows users find recipes for their favorite meals, explore new ones, and save time. The home page of this app includes a search bar with customizable filters, popular recipes, and popular food types. Quick access to recipes based on food types makes search for a new recipe fast and enjoyable.