JB Mark/logo/symbol

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Lettermark JB design!
The symbol is a combination of two letters J+B creating a beautiful and minimalistic mark. And The client is very happy to get the logos in 4 categories
Don't forget to Press 🧡 if you like it!
Let us know what you think of this logo...
Get in touch with me:
Monmohonpk@gmail.com