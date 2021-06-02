Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Ryan Lopes

Microsoft Teams Call

Ryan Lopes
Ryan Lopes
  • Save
Microsoft Teams Call microsoft design illustration character animation character animation animated
Download color palette

Animation scene made in collaboration with Pedro Pastel e Besouro for Microsoft Teams.

Illustration:
Pedro Pastel e Besouro

Animation:
@ryanlopes
@kaiosermann
@galguyn

Ryan Lopes
Ryan Lopes

More by Ryan Lopes

View profile
    • Like