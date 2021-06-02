𝗧. 𝗕 𝗔 𝗥 𝗡 𝗘 𝗦 ™

Ligature Conference Logo

Ligature Conference Logo new orleans con conference script lettering logotype logo
Unused script logotype for a design conference to be held in New Orleans. Who knows, maybe when we're on the the other side of this pandemic we'll try again. Future proofed for 2023!

Posted on Jun 2, 2021
