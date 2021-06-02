Fadhil Aqsa

Heart Beach

Heart Beach handlettering card handwriting elegant love design typography magazine calligraphy font
Heart Beach, is another lovely modern Script font, which is combining the style of classic calligraphy with an modern style. combines from copperplate to contemporary typeface with a dancing baseline, modern and elegant touch. including alternates, and ligatures.
Files included : TTF,OTF.
Link Purchase : https://fontbundles.net/elcodetype/562118-heartbeach
